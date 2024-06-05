Martin Lawrence Shuts Down Health Concerns: “I’m In God’s Hands” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Martin Lawrence is responding to the concerns over his health after footage from his recent appearances went viral.

Recent videos of the veteran actor went viral as fans shared fears for his health. However, Lawrence said there’s nothing to fear as he’s doing just fine. The topic arose during an appearance on Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday (June 4) where he was joined by his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith.

Ebro asked Lawrence if there was anything he wanted to address in light of the speculation. “Yes,” he replied before adding, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands.”

Lawrence continued, “I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned.

“I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors,” he added as Will Smith laughed loudly.

The speculation of his health began when Martin Lawrence and Will Smith teamed up for an interview with Extra. Fans noticed that Martin seemed to be speaking slower than usual and slurring his words.

The fears only increased following an appearance at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Hollywood last Thursday (May 30). The duo arrived on a double-decker bus along with the Smith family. Smith was holding Lawrence’s hand and appeared to be guiding him to the front of the bus.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Martin Lawrence fans are worried about him after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage of their new “Bad Boys Ride or Die” promo released. pic.twitter.com/mdamURqqO2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 1, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to hit theaters on June 5.