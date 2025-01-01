Marvin Gaye III Accused Of Assault In Disturbing Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marvin Gaye III is at the center of a lawsuit alleging disturbing episodes of violence and threats, though he has emphatically denied any wrongdoing.

Marvin Gaye III, the oldest son of music icon Marvin Gaye, faces serious accusations of assault and death threats, as detailed in a lawsuit filed by a woman identified only as Jane Doe.

According to legal documents, the lawsuit stems from an alleged altercation in January 2023 at Gaye’s Los Angeles home, where the plaintiff had reportedly gone to mediate an argument between Gaye and his now-estranged wife, Wendy.

Jane Doe claims her efforts to soothe tensions escalated into a dangerous encounter.

The court filing alleges Gaye physically attacked her, issued verbal threats of violence, and retrieved a firearm, which he allegedly pointed at her and Wendy.

The woman further accuses Gaye of engaging in a campaign of intimidation after the incident, including allegedly tampering with her vehicle by cutting its brake lines and enlisting associates to surveil her residence.

In the court documents, the plaintiff describes enduring profound emotional trauma as a result of these alleged actions.

She cites anxiety, depression, panic attacks, difficulty sleeping, and significant weight loss. She is seeking financial compensation in an amount to be determined by the court.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Gaye categorically denied the allegations. “No way did that happen. It’s all bulls**t. I wouldn’t do that. These are false claims,” he said.