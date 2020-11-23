Mary J. Blige And 50 Cent Team Up For New TV Comedy

November 23, 2020

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent are working together to produce a new TV show for ABC called "Family Affair."

The Hip-Hop superstars will produce “Family Affair,” which will follow an R&B musician who is suddenly forced to take on a new parental role to raise his sister’s four children.

The project, which shares the same title as Blige’s#### 2001 song, will be written by Devon and Ranada Shepard, who will also serve as executive producers.

It has been given a pilot order by bosses at U.S. network ABC.

Blige and 50 are already close colleagues as the singer stars on the “Power” spin-off, “Power Book II: Ghost,” which the “In Da Club” rapper executive produces.

The crime drama series was picked up for a second season in September following a record-breaking premiere on U.S. cable network Starz.

