Mary J. Blige And 50 Cent Team Up For New TV Comedy

(AllHipHop News)
Mary J. Blige is reteaming with 50 Cent to develop a new TV comedy.
The Hip-Hop superstars will produce “Family Affair,” which will follow an R&B musician who is suddenly forced to take on a new parental role to raise his sister’s four children.
The project, which shares the same title as Blige’s#### 2001 song, will be written by Devon and Ranada Shepard, who will also serve as executive producers.
It has been given a pilot order by bosses at U.S. network ABC.
Blige and 50 are already close colleagues as the singer stars on the “Power” spin-off, “Power Book II: Ghost,” which the “In Da Club” rapper executive produces.
The crime drama series was picked up for a second season in September following a record-breaking premiere on U.S. cable network Starz.