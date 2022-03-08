Mary J. Blige Announces “Strength of a Woman Festival And Summit” In Atlanta

Mary J. Blige partnered with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban to present the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” this May.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” stated Mary J. Blige. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”

The 9-time Grammy Award winner, 2-time Academy Award nominee continued, “We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved.”

The three-day festival is set for Mother’s Day weekend 2022. Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Xscape, Queen Naija, Baby Tate, and Omerettá the Great will perform at the Saturday Night Concert.

Additionally, the Friday Night Concert features Kiana Ledè, Emotional Oranges, Rubi Rose, Inayah, MK XYZ, and Omerettá the Great. “Strength of a Woman” organizers booked Ms. Pat, Wanda, Just Nesh, and Erica Duchess for the Comedy Show. Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson will take part in the Mother’s Day Brunch.

Blige also stated, “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

The “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” will take place in Atlanta on May 6-8. Presale tickets go live on March 8 at 10 am ET. General on-sale begins on March 10 at 10 am ET. All tickets can be purchased at www.soawfestival.com.

“For generations, the foundation of Atlanta’s resilience has been built and fortified by women,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The ‘Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit’ lifts up our local minority and women-owned local businesses and amplifies the voices of the women in our lives who continuously make our communities better through their lens of courage combined with compassion.”

Mayor Dickens added, “Thank you to Mary J. Blige – one of our nation’s most iconic artists and no stranger to Atlanta – and her partners for choosing Atlanta for this inaugural event. Atlanta continues to influence everything.”