Mary J. Blige Gets Political And Backs Ray McGuire For Mayor Of New York

Mary J. Blige is the latest celeb to back Ray McGuire as he attempts to become the next mayor of New York.

Mary J. Blige has thrown her weight behind Ray Mcguire as he fights to become the next mayor of New York City.

The “Family Affair” singer appears in a new ad, in which she describes McGuire as the best choice because of his upbringing, noting he was raised by a single mother.

“He understands the struggle of so many New Yorkers, because I’m a woman with a single parent mother who’s seen it all,” Blige says. “He understands.

“He is the businessman with the business plan… He’s not about the look. He’s about the grind. He cares about black and brown people getting ahead and children, and women.”

A retired executive, McGuire first announced his run with a splashy ad narrated by his pal Spike Lee. His supporters include LL Cool J, JAY-Z, Naomi Campbell, and Diddy.

Ray is up against Shaun Donovan, current frontrunner Eric Adams, and Maya Wiley.