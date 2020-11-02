Mary J. Blige Launches Wine Business With Swanky VIP Dinner

(AllHipHop News)
Mary J. Blige continues to expand her business empire. In 2020, Mary took her acting career to new heights by starring in 50 Cent’s critically acclaimed series “Power Book II: Ghost” and she also had a role in “The Umbrella Academy.”
Mary also launched her own company Blue Butterfly Productions, which inked a first-look deal with Lionsgate.
Now, the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul is investing her hard-earned money into her new wine brand.
Over the weekend, Mary hosted a small party to celebrate the launch of her new brand Sun Goddess.
According to the New York Post, Mary hosted an intimate gathering for 10 business VIP’s at Brooklyn Chop House.
Mary went all the way to Italy to ensure her wine was the highest quality, and eventually former a partnership with Fantinel Winery.
“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” said Mary J. Blige. “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”
The Sun Goddess collection is available in stores now, and features an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato (Rosè) and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc.