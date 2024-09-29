Mary J. Blige Finally Happy After Divorce From Kendu

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige joyfully shares updates on her love life and career, embodying self-love and forgiveness.

Mary J. Blige has rekindled her love life after her 2018 divorce from Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs.

On an episode of the daytime talk show “Sherri,” the R&B legend delved into personal updates while promoting the final season of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Host Sherri Shepherd broached the topic of Mary’s romantic life, acknowledging the singer’s past marital struggles.

“You know already Sherri, everybody knows. Yes,” Mary J. Blige said with a laugh.

She elaborated, “I feel good about me. I look good to me. I feel good to me. And so, I’m embracing me. So, when you embrace you, everything is embracing you. When you want you, everything wants you. Everything good.”

This revitalized romance, Mary shared, is blossoming positively.

“It’s going well,” she confirmed, explaining how her happiness stems from an internal source rather than external validation. “Because I’m not holding anybody accountable about making me feel good for me,” she remarked.

The 53-year-old artist also reflected on the growth she’s achieved post-divorce.

“What I’ve learned is that forgiveness was for me. So, excuse me when I say this, ‘The hell with them,'” Mary J. Blige stated emphatically. “I don’t like that ugly, bitter feeling ’cause that’s not mine. That belongs to you. You did what you did. But I have to move on and in order for me to feel good and to manifest all the good things in my life, I have to let go for me. Not for you, this is not for you. Trust me, this is not for you, this is for me.”

On a lighter note, Mary also announced that she would be hitting the road again.

Fans can now sign up for presales of the “For My Fans Tour,” though specific dates and locations remain under wraps.

“I’m so grateful to all my fans for all the years of love that they’ve given me,” she shared with a smile.