Mary J. Blige Partners With Pepsi For HBCU Scholarship

MJB says the mission is to celebrate and advocate for Black women.

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will present her second annual, Pepsi-sponsored Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit during Mother’s Day weekend in Atlanta.

In addition to the event, Mary J. Blige also announced another partnership with Pepsi. The musician and the corporation will sponsor a $200,000 fund for a college scholarship and investment in local organizations.

The inaugural “PepsiCo x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Scholarship” will be awarded to a Black female student aspiring to or currently attending a Historically Black College and University. Pepsi will announce the recipient during the company’s HBCU tour in the fall.

“The whole mission of this festival is to celebrate and advocate for Black women,” says Mary J. Blige. “So to have Pepsi, show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming.”

She adds, “With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways, and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”

Silence the Shame, City of Refuge, Right Hand Foundation, and Earth Girl ATL will receive backing from PepsiCo. Mary J. Blige took part in selecting the organizations that empower women in the areas of wellness, technology, finance, and the creative arts.

“The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit has proven to be a powerful platform for Pepsi and its brands to create opportunities that bring long-lasting change to amplify and elevate women,” states Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo.

Montgomery continues, “This year, with even more events for fans to experience, we want to recognize, celebrate, and support the voices of the community, from the incredible on-stage talent, including the iconic Mary J. Blige, to the on-the-ground local restauranteurs and entrepreneurs whose vision and passion inspire others.”

The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit will also feature performances by numerous R&B and Hip Hop acts. This year’s lineup includes Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jeezy, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss, and more.