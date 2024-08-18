Mary J. Blige Reflects On Dark Past

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige candidly reflects on overcoming personal strife and how her 1994 album My Life marked a turning point in her life and career.

Mary J. Blige revealed she was in a “dark place” before releasing her transformative album, My Life, in a reflective interview with Billboard.

The R&B powerhouse discusses how the 1994 album, with tracks like “Be Happy” and “Mary Jane,” marked a turning point in her professional and personal journey.

Blige detailed the significance of My Life, recounting her struggles at the time.

“That album is so important, because it was so pivotal for when it came time for me to choose,” Mary J. Blige shared. “I was in a dark place where I didn’t wanna live, and I was begging people to love me and stay with me. Now, I’m not begging anyone to love and stay with me.”

The music icon has since embraced self-love. “I love myself. I found my real love. My true love is myself and I,” she said. “That’s why when it was time for me to choose the My Life album, I chose my life.”

Mary J. Blige, now 53, recalled a critical decision-making moment.

“I chose my life and my fans when it was time to make that turn because I didn’t want to off myself and take half my fanbase with me. That didn’t seem right. I always had a conscious and a spiritual grounding. That’s what made me choose.”

The release of My Life was a watershed moment for Blige, propelling her career to new heights. Since then, she has amassed an impressive collection of 88 awards for her singing and acting, including nine Grammys. Earlier this year, her enduring influence was recognized with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.