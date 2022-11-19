Mary J. Blige Releasing Her Debut Children’s Book “Mary Can!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige is heading into unchartered territory with the release of her very first children’s book. Check it out!

Mary J. Blige will release her debut children’s book “Mary Can!” in 2023.

The singer announced via Instagram that she was set to release her first children’s picture book on March 28th next year. HarperCollins is publishing the illustrated story titled “Mary Can!.”

The Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer penned the book, while Ashleigh Corrin illustrated it.

Captioning a photo of the book’s cover art, Mary wrote, “‘Mary Can!’ is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves. It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult.”

Blige continued to say,” I was so used to people telling me ‘no’ and that I ‘couldn’t’ which only motivated me more. My hope with this book is that it instils in kids from an early age that they can do anything they aspire to do.”

She added, “There are no limits to what they can accomplish!”

The singer reiterated her reasoning behind the book in an interview with People, saying she wants “kids to know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish” and “my nieces and nephews to feel they can achieve anything they imagine.”

Mary concluded, “Growing up, I was constantly told that my dreams were too big, too bold, and too far out of reach. I think we need to reinforce that nothing is impossible.”