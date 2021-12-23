Mary J. Blige Shows off Rap Skills In New Video Featuring DJ Khaled “Amazing”

Mary J. Blige has been busy flexing her acting chops in recent years but is set to return with a brand-new album in February 2022.

Mary J. Blige has given her fans the video of her new song, “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled ahead of her new upcoming album due next year.

The lively track features the nine-time Grammy Award winner rapping as well as singing getting lit with a clique of celebrity friends including Diddy, Trina, Angie Martinez, and Misa Hylton. Dawn Penn’s version of “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” is sampled in the intro.

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 22) to announce the video with a photograph of herself and some of her co-stars.

“I had too much fun making this video with all my friends and family!! “Amazing” feat @djkhaled is out NOW!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 on @youtubemusic”

Watch Mary J. Blige – Amazing (feat. DJ Khaled) Below

The Yonkers native took a hiatus away from music while focusing on her acting career. Throughout the past few years, Blige has appeared in movies and television most recently starring in “50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost.”

Her last full-length project was 2017’s “Strength Of A Woman,” however, the wait will soon be over. Earlier this month, Mary J. Blige revealed that her 15th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” due on Feb. 11, 2022, will surprise listeners.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” she said during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate. When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her. I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend.”