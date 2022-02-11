Mary J. Blige Talks Dr. Dre Inviting Her To Perform For The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

This weekend will see Hip Hop culture represented on one of the biggest stages in entertainment. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige recently spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. Lowe asked the 9-time Grammy winner about getting the news of her upcoming performance inside California’s SoFi Stadium.

“The rehearsals, oh my God. Everyone wants to be a fan and everyone wants to come down off the stage and run and watch each other’s performance. It’s amazing. People are going to be losing their minds. It’s amazing,” said Mary J. Blige.

She added, “[Interscope Records/Beats Electronic co-founder] Jimmy [Iovine] called me… Yep. ‘I’m chilling, Jimmy.’ ‘Mary, got a surprise for you.’ And Dre jumps on the phone. ‘Yo Mary, what do you think about doing the Super Bowl?’ I was like, ‘What? Say less. I’m there.'”

In addition to preparing to entertain the live Super Bowl LVI crowd and television audience, Mary J. Blige released her fourteenth studio LP Good Morning Gorgeous. The album features Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher.

“Good morning gorgeous the affirmation came from being in a very, very dark, low place where I was never enough, I wasn’t good enough, I wasn’t this, I wasn’t pretty enough,” Mary J. Blige told Zane Lowe.

The native New Yorker continued, “Nothing would please this person and I had to speak something positive over my life in order to build my spirit back up so I can pull myself out of that negative space I was in. It’s just a positive word I had to speak over my life that has gotten me to this title of this album.”