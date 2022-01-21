Mary J Blige Teams Up With Dave East On “Rent Money”

Mary J Blige and Dave East have done it again on “Rent Money” taken from her forthcoming album, “Good Morning Gorgeous” due out in February.

The single will appear on her 16th studio album, the forthcoming “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The project is due to arrive on streaming platforms on February 11. Notably, Mary J Blige will perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show just two days later in Inglewood, California.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul worked with Dave East on the song “Know How I Feel,” from East’s 2021 “Karma 3” deluxe album. At the time, the rapper revealed that he and Mary J Blige were planning a joint album and had already recorded four songs. “When you’re such a fan of somebody, or grew up on somebody’s music or just tuned into them so long … it’s fire. It just put me in another zone knowing who I’m working with. Knowing the legacy that she already got and the fact that she even working with me.”

Mary released another two songs from “Good Morning Gorgeous” in December, the title track and DJ Khaled feature, “Amazing.”

Meanwhile, Mary J Blige had another reason to celebrate this week. She was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role as Monet “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Sharing the good news on Instagram she wrote, “Monet ain’t playing with y’all out here!!! #PowerGhost.” Mary will find out on February 27 whether she has won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Mary J Blige spoke to AllHipHop.com about her role as Monet and discusses being hand-picked by 50 Cent for the role.

Check out the clip below.