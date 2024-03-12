Ma$e Claims Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa & 21 Savage Made Their Best Music While Dating Amber Rose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “It Is What It Is” hosts debate Rose’s impact on the chart-topping rappers.

Is Amber Rose a muse for classic music? Ma$e seems to believe the former video model played a significant role in her ex-boyfriends’ recording careers.

Amber Rose began dating Kanye West in 2008. She married Wiz Khalifa five years later. Rose and Khalifa have one son together. In addition, 21 Savage got into a relationship with the SlutWalk organizer around 2017.

The topic of Amber Rose’s dating history came up on a recent episode of Ma$e and Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is. The “Horse & Carriage” collaborators spoke about Rose during a segment covering the celebrity couple of 39-year-old Draya Michelle and 22-year-old Jalen Green.

“Every time Amber got with somebody, they made the best music of their life. Think of the music Ye was making with her,” Ma$e told Cam’ron and fellow co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

The Harlem World album creator continued, “Think of [‘We Dem Boyz’]. That was when Wiz was with Amber. And 21 did his thing when he was with Amber, right? N##### made some of their best music.”

However, Cam’ron disagreed with Ma$e. The Dipset member claimed all three rap stars excelled as artists before being in a relationship with the Philadephia native.

“She didn’t find them because they were nice guys,” Cam’ron said. “They were making good music before she got with them. If they wasn’t, she wouldn’t have got with them.”

Ma$e responded, “Killa, you don’t get [Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy] from dating regular girls. You got that from Amber. You don’t get ‘We Dem Boyz,’ you don’t feel like that unless you’re with somebody that makes you feel like we dem boys.”