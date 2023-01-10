Masika Kalysha Faces Backlash For Saying Reverse Colorism Exists

A lot of people had something to say about the reality show veteran’s take.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alumnae Masika Kalysha found herself in the Twitter hot seat after sharing her thoughts on colorism. Kalysha has spent hours defending herself on social media.

“Reverse colorism 100% exists. Saying that it doesn’t exist is actually proof that it does,” tweeted Masika Kalysha in response to a tweet by Texas-bred rapper Monaleo stating “there is no such thing” as reverse colorism.

Kalysha’s comments sparked debate across Twitter. One person quote-tweeted the 37-year-old reality television personality and argued that fairer-skinned women get away with bullying darker-skinned women.

“See how you just invalidated every single light skin black woman’s experience on earth, [because] you as ONE person just made a ridiculous statement? It blows me how anyone can say ‘no one was ever blah blah blah.’ So you’re omnipresent, omnipotent, clairvoyant & can speak for [everyone],” responded Masika Kalysha.

She added, “Speak on YOUR own experience don’t have such audacity that you tell other people’s stories that you never met. SMH you don’t even see how you are further proving my point.” After attempting to make her case about so-called reverse colorism, Kalysha then complained about how the argument creates “even more light-skin vs dark-skin b#######.”

Masika Kalysha’s War Of Words With Twitter Users Played Out Over Several Days

The following day, Masika Kalysha returned to Twitter. She posted, “All these messages bashing, dogging, condemning & discriminating against light skin women in efforts to prove that light skin women don’t get discriminated against really drives the point huh 🤔 🙄.”

Another Twitter user suggested that saying “reverse colorism” exists is the same as white people saying “reverse racism” exists. Kalysha fired back, “[Definitely] not the same and when did I say colorism doesn’t exist? 🤔.”

On Sunday, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member also tweeted, “I’m done with this topic because no matter what I say, prove, or share y’all gonna be furious. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Again further proving my statement to be true but hey go awf. I hope everyone has the day they deserve 😘.”

However, Masika Kalysha continued to address her online critics on Monday. The heated conversation played out on Twitter through last night. Kalysha claimed social media users berated her for her opinion about discrimination based on complexion in the Black community.

“Digging in dumpsters to dive into yesteryear just to crop out a whole thread of strangers attacking me calling me white & mixed & saying the most racist, colorist, ignorant s### to me & only reposting one of my responses is weirdo fan behavior. Post the whole thread [f######] weirdos,” wrote Kalysha.

i’ve gotten some nasty ass messages since that interview dropped and all i did was point out what i THOUGHT was the obvious. I stand by what i said about colorism still being a very real and prevalent issue . And there is no such thing as “reverse colorism” . — MONALEO 🩸 (@themonaleo) January 6, 2023

Reverse colorism 100% exists. Saying that it doesn’t exist is actually proof that it does https://t.co/6hlr5mCloS — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

Stupid s### like this is why no one takes dark skinned women seriously. No one was f###### bullied because they were light skinned. I have seen in real time how fairer skinned women were the legitimate bullies and no one batted an eye because the victim was a darker https://t.co/oi026JHEBt — The Moderna Madame💉💉💉 (@channel_gibbs31) January 8, 2023

See how you just invalidated every single light skin black woman’s experience on earth, bc you as ONE person just made a ridiculous statement? It blows me how anyone can say “no one was ever blah blah blah” so you’re omnipresent, omnipotent, clairvoyant & can speak for every1 https://t.co/JO63w3JwMa — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

Speak on YOUR own experience don’t have such audacity that you tell other people’s stories that you never met. SMH you don’t even see how you are further proving my point — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

Idgaf about your toes sis. It’s not a thing FOR YOU. And arguing about it is literally creating even more light skin vs dark skin b####### when we all black women period. This is the ignorance I’m talking about. It exists within you Pooh https://t.co/OmmaTEoNzW — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

Oh the only part I happened to see!? Lmao yes very telling that I retweeted one tweet that I saw and moved on with my life instead of investigating every word said before and after that tweet 😂 https://t.co/IxXNU9eH9v — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

All these messages bashing, dogging, condemning & discriminating against light skin women in efforts to prove that light skin women don’t get discriminated against really drives the point huh 🤔 🙄 https://t.co/pvZZGcPdj3 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023

Def not the same & when did I say colorism doesn’t exist? 🤔 to assume I “need to read” “scholarly articles” is weird. Some of my fav books on blk origin & experience are The Isis Papers, Destruction of Black Civilization, From Babylon to Timbuktu, The Miseducation of the Negro https://t.co/LP0UNXBBP0 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 8, 2023