Mass Appeal Announces ‘DJ Premier: Hip-Hop 50 Volume 1’ EP Ft. Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Badass, Slick Rick, & More 

Mass Appeal is dropping a series of 10 EPs beginning with “DJ Premier: Hip-Hop 50 Volume 1” to mark 50 years of the genre.

Mass Appeal is celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with a brand new EP, the first installment of their series The Soundtrack.

DJ Premier presents the first entry, a 5-song project featuring some of rap’s greatest emcees. DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, arrives on July 15. The project includes fresh Premier cuts featuring Lil Wayne, Nas, Run the Jewels, Joey Badass, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick.

Mass Appeal’s The Soundtrack series will deliver 10 EPs featuring music from some of Hip-Hop’s genre-defining producers.

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip-Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring,” DJ Premier said in a press release.

“Bringing together some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, this project will further solidify the #HipHop50 movement as it not only captures 50 years of culture but will also honor some of the latest and greatest to do it,” Mass Appeal shared. “A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including, the Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open its doors in 2024.”

Mass Appeal added, “From Park Jams to Festival stages, this partnership will create moments that will bring together the voices that turned Hip-Hop into a way of life.”

“This is a moment in #HipHop history. We’re proud to announce the release of Volume 1 of the #HipHop50 soundtrack with @djpremier on 7/15.The EP includes @nas @joeybadass @remyma @rapsody @runthejewels @therulernyc and @liltunechi. We couldn’t think of a more fitting artist than the one and only Preemo to set it off. Which song are you excited to bump?”

Check out the tracklist below.

DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1

1. “Lettin’ Off Steam” f/ Joey Badass

2. “Remy Rap” f/ Remy Ma and Rapsody

3. “Beat Breaks” f/ Nas

4. “Terrible 2’s” f/ Run the Jewels

5. “The Root of All” f/ Lil Wayne and Slick Rick