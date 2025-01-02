Mass Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub Leaves 10 Injured On New Year’s Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

At least ten people were transported to hospital after gunfire erupted outside the Amazura nightclub in Queens on New Year’s Day.

At least 10 people have been injured in a shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York on Wednesday night (January 1).

According to an NYPD press conference, officers received multiple reports of a shooting at around 11:18 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Approximately 90 people were attending a private event in the upstairs area of the club, while around 15 others were outside waiting in line to enter as the event had reached full capacity.

Authorities report four males approached the venue on foot. At least three of them opened fire in the direction of the group waiting to get inside the venue. The gunmen fired over 30 times, striking multiple victims.

The suspects then fled on foot westbound on 91st St towards 143rd Pl, where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates.

Ten victims—six women and four men—all thought to be between 16 and 20 years old, were identified and transported to the hospital. Officers report all of the victims are expected to recover with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD confirmed the incident was not a terrorist attack. However, officers said it is too early to determine if the shooting was “gang-related,” amid rumors the party was to celebrate the birthday of a gang member slain last October.

The shooting in Queens, New York, comes in the wake of the terror attack in New Orleans hours earlier on New Year’s Day.

Local and state police were on high alert, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York City Police Department stating there were no credible threats to the state or the city.