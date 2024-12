Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The No Limit founder inspired graduates to embrace resilience, wisdom and purpose in their next chapter.

Master P urged graduates at Grambling State University on Saturday (December 14) to embrace change and pursue their dreams with courage and determination as he delivered the keynote address during the fall 2024 commencement ceremony.

Master P stood before 365 graduates at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, emphasizing education as a powerful tool for transformation.

“Education is so important, and I love that we can change, we can grow,” Master P said. “Today is about change. Today is about being all you can be. I’ve been through everything you could think of. I’ve seen it. I’ve been there. And when I look into your eyes, I realize why we’re about to be on time.”

Celebrating the graduates’ dedication, Master P drew a stark contrast between their accomplishments and life’s alternative paths.

“A lot of people have given four or five years to incarceration; y’all gave it to education,” he said. “A lot of people ask why people celebrate when they get out of being incarcerated. We’re going to celebrate the ones that graduate college. This is what I love to see.”

As a Hip-Hop icon whose career evolved into a multifaceted business empire, Master P used reflective wisdom to connect with the graduates, acknowledging the hardships they overcame to reach this milestone while commending their tenacity.

“There have been trials and tribulations, ups and downs, early mornings and late nights studying to take a test or complete an assignment, and it all led up to this moment. So y’all give yourselves a round of applause. I want y’all to know today is a blessing, and now it’s time to go out and show the world that all of your hard work was worth it.”

Master P encouraged the graduates to lead with purpose and integrity as they chart their futures. Invoking Proverbs 4:6-7, he reminded them to treasure wisdom as a protective and guiding force.

“Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you,” Master P read, adding, “Wisdom is supreme. When you look into the mirror, just know you are your only competition. Whatever you can dream of, you can make it come true—just have a plan and a purpose. Do what you love, operate with integrity, and hold yourself accountable. Never abandon your dream, and always be brave.”

Master P closed his remarks with, “The future is yours. It’s in your hands. Now go show the world what Grambling State greatness looks like.”