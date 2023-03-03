Master P Announces 53rd Birthday Bash In New Orleans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The mogul balances partying with giving back to the community.

Rap mogul and No Limit Master P is gearing up for his 53rd birthday party celebration and wants his friends and fans to join him.

He has recently announced that he is going to have an event called the “Master P & Friends Camouflage Birthday Bash 2” which is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Smoothie King Center.

Last year, the surprise guests for the rapper’s birthday celebration were Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and Keith Sweat, NOLA reports.



As of Friday, Mar. 3, the day the tickets went on sale, no names have been announced for this year’s jam.

Even though he is getting ready to ring in his next rotation around the sun, the multi-hyphenate whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr. is still giving back.

Earlier in the week, he made time to give back to young people.

He posted on social a video of him reading to the children as a giveback for Snoop’s new cereal.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing. We’re focusing on early childhood education with our products. Snoopcereal.com @snoopdogg the more we make the more we give,” one caption said.

He explained, “Snoop Cereal read along, it’s all about exploring, dreaming and education. We’re in the community preparing the next generation. The more we make, the more we give have a champion breakfast. We wear many hats! SnoopCereal.com @snoopdogg @post_cereals.”

Master P is one of the most successful rappers in the history of Hip-Hop with a net worth of $210 million. People celebrate him because of how he blends his entrepreneurial work with his philanthropic work.