Master P Answers Wack 100’s ‘He’s Broke Claims’ With Another Power Move: Announces No Limit Reunion Tour

Master P and his No Limit Soldiers took over the mid-90s, making all of Hip-Hop go ‘uhhhh, nana.”

Now, amidst rumors of financial woes, the mogul has announced a reunion tour, bringing many of the voices the defined an era for rap fans.

This spring, Southern rap superstars and pioneers, Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On, and Choppa Style will reunite for a concert in New Orleans, the label’s hometown.

The No Limit Reunion Tour, which is scheduled to rock the room of the Smoothie King Center on April 22, will also feature special guests the Ying Yang Twins. The tour has been in the work for months.

This news comes after controversial Hip-Hop manager and gang member, Wack 100, floated claims that P, whose real name is Percy Miller, is not as rich as people claim he is. He took to Clubhouse to share that not only is the former NBA player broke, but that the FEDs own the masters to his music.

But does Wack know what he is talking about? In addition to launching the reunion tour, having several films and TV shows on streaming platforms, a food and beverage business, Uncle P food products, that is stocked on market shelves across the south in everything from Piggly Wiggly to Target, and according to Forbes is the 7th richest rapper in the world with $200 million.

To put that in perspective, Master P has not put a record out in years and he is right above Drizzy Drake.

And with this upcoming tour, he plans to add to his wealth.

Tickets for the tour will start at $49 and are on sale now.