Master P. is now a part-time resident in Nashville, where his son Hercy is playing basketball for the TSU Tigers. P is planning to open a new restaurant in the city!

Rap mogul Master P will be taking care of business as his son Hercy Miller plays basketball for Tennessee State.

In March, Percy committed to TSU Tigers. His proud pop decided to relocate to Nashville, where he resides part-time.

“This is like my second home now. I just fell in love with the culture and the people,” Master P told BizJournals. “My son plays basketball for TSU: He’s an A student, majoring in business. I’m in and out and will be able to spend a lot more time here.”

Master P. will be making good use of his time in the city by expanding his restaurant franchise, Big Poppa Burgers.

The No Limit founder already operates two Big Poppa Burger locations in New Orleans and now he is looking to set up shop in Nashville.

“I’m looking for places to put that here and create over avenues of income in the real estate business here,” Master P revealed.

Once he is set up shop, Nashville residents will be able to enjoy menu items like the delicious “Make Em Say Ugh Burger,” the “Master Piece Burger,” smothered in Big Poppa Burgers’ secret sauce.

According to P., he wants to mentor local Nashville residents and encourage them to broaden the business community.

“Creating that diversity in the business world in Nashville and also bringing people together. The goal is to build generational wealth. The key is to get started,” the rap mogul said.

Master P. launched Big Poppa Burgers in 2019. A portion of the proceeds of the businesses goes back to the local communities where the brand operates.

“It’s about helping those kids. I made it out of the ghetto, I was able to change my life, and it’s all about education. I say knowledge is more important than money,” Master P told AllHipHop.com.