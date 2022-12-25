Master P Hosts Successful Secret Santa Event for Children in Need

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master P and some of his celebrity friends participated in a Secret Santa event at a local YMCA to support children in underrepresented communities!

Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the land, the spirit of giving was on everyone’s hand.

Rapper Master P and community activist Christopher 2X helped Santa spread cheer to the children of Chestnut YMCA.

The legendary No Limit Records founder hosted a Secret Santa event bringing holiday cheer to over 200 children earlier this week.

Master P and Christopher 2X, alongside University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne, participated in the initiative hosted by the Game Changers.

The event aimed to support children in under-represented communities who may not have access to necessary resources such as counseling and medication.

Master P emphasized the importance of this event to WLKY Channel 32,, stating that it was about providing love and support to children who may not have it in their daily lives.

“A lot of kids that’s living in these minority areas, they don’t have counseling,” the “Christmas in the Ghetto” rapper said. “They don’t have the right medication. Or they just don’t have the right people around to give them that love. So that’s what this is about today.”

The rapper also expressed gratitude to Delta Dental and Adidas for sponsoring the heartwarming occasion.

The Secret Santa event brought joy and cheer to the children and their families, spreading the spirit of the holiday season.