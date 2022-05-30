Master P Mourns The Loss Of His Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master P and family are mourning the loss of Tytyana Miller, his daughter. She was 29.

Master P and the Miller family are mourning the death of daughter Tytyana. The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but the mogul issued a statement.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

While he didn’t offer specifics, he did allude to Tytyana’s highly publicized issues with drugs as well as mental disease.

In 2016, Tytyana revealed that she was addicted to drugs on hit reality show “Growing Up Hip-Hop.” He also confessed that her mother also had issues with drugs. At the time, it seemed as though she had gotten well.

She began acting as a passion and appeared in “A Mother’s Choice.”

AllHipHip offers sincere condolences to the Miller family.