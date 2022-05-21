Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The No Limit Founder is legally back on the dating market.

Hip-Hop mogul Master P is now a legally single man as the years-long divorce from his wife drags on in court.

Despite being separated from the woman for years, the courts just recently declared the No Limit Records founder officially single.

According to TMZ, Percy Miller, the legal name of the rapper responsible for hits like “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” and “Bout It, Bout It,” and Sonya Miller have been estranged for almost 10 years.

The couple married in 1989 before P’s career popped off. Sonya first filed for divorce in 2013 and sought to collect over $67 million from Master P.

In 2016, Master P said the couple had settled up their divorce proceedings privately but never submitted it to the courts.

It was not until December 2021 that Master P asked a judge to acknowledge their split. So far, the divorce has yet to be finalized.