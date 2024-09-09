Master P Speaks Out Over Lil Wayne Not Being Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P has stepped up to the defense of Lil Wayne as Kendrick Lamar has been named the halftime show act for the Super Bowl set to take place in New Orleans. What say you?

The 2024 NFL season has already kicked off and so has the controversy.

The Apple Music Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show plans are already in full swing. The league announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline the February event in New Orleans. Master P was one of the dissenting voices who felt native should be the lead act for the show.

P, an influential rapper, entrepreneur, and fellow New Orleans native, added his voice to the chorus advocating for hometown hero Lil Wayne. In a statement shared on social media, Master P both praised Lamar and urged the NFL to include Lil Wayne in the halftime festivities.

“Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX… well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now,” Master P wrote on Instagram. “As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native.”

Master P’s plea is a reminder of the cultural significance of Lil Wayne not just to New Orleans but to the broader Hip-Hop landscape. Master P ended, “We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here.” He also tagged Jay-Z and the Mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell.

The NFL and Jay-Z have yet to respond to the chatter.

Lil Wayne’s friend and engineer hit social media to express his feelings as well.

Fabian Marasciullo voiced his frustrations in a candid Instagram post. “Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But most of all, inspired. We will never again be in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else’s decision. We will make the decisions.”

In the meantime, the Drake jokes have gone viral.