Master P Want To Take Over As Head Coach Of NBA’s Pelicans

Master P is known for his basketball skills both on and off the court. So it makes sense he would want to be head coach of the New Orleans pelicans!

Master P has been making ‘em say, “uhhhhhh” for close to thirty years in music, film, and business, and now he is floating the idea that he returns to his beginnings as a basketball athlete to rebuild his city’s local team.

Everyone knows that New Orleans’ NBA team, The Pelicans, has a problem.

After the team owners fired their lead coach Stan Van Gundy, there are reports that their prize player Zion Williamson’s family wants him to leave.

No worries, the rap star says that he could come in and make a difference and in the interim make Zion very

happy.

Master P Wants Pelicans Head Coaching Gig, 'Zion Will Be Happy!' https://t.co/eBfLKgXiZA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2021

“You can win in New Orleans,” P told TMZ. “I think it’s about getting the right fit of people together.”

“I think it’s time we (New Orleans Pelicans) gotta do something different,” he continued.“Times [are] changing,” the No Limit mogul asserts.

“The NBA is entertainment … I think it’s time for me to be their first Hip Hop coach.”

Master P further talks about his experience as a professional basketball player, playing for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1990s.

He also believes that he understands the players in on ways that others would note, being to many people’s attention that he once coached San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan at the AAU level.

“If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game!” he added.