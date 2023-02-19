Master P Wants Statute Of Limitations On His Former Artists Complaining About Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master P thinks ex-No Limit artists shouldn’t bring up old issues with him if they haven’t worked with him in more than seven years.

Master P wished there was a way to stop his former artists from airing out their grievances with him.

The No Limit Records founder insisted he treated his artists well in an interview on The GAUDS Show. Master P claimed he willingly tore up contracts when people wanted to leave his label.

“I’m like, ‘How could an artist be mad with me?’” he asked. “Let me tell y’all—and I want all y’all to know this, this what my motto was: If you don’t wanna be with me, I don’t wanna be with you. It’s almost like in a relationship. I ain’t trying to hold you back.”

Master P believed some ex-No Limit artists didn’t appreciate what he did for them. He wanted them to leave their gripes in the past.

“That’s what I call ungratefulness,” he said. “If you moved on 10 or 15 or 20 years after me, why you talking about me? I forgot about y’all! For real. I’m the only thing you can talk [about]?”

He added, “It should be a law. After seven years, you shouldn’t be allowed to go on no podcast and talk about nobody. Think about it! It’s [a] statute of limitations. If you ain’t been around that person in over seven years, please, you don’t deserve to talk about ‘em.”

Watch a portion of Master P’s appearance on The GAUDS Show below.