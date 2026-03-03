Mathew Knowles Questions Ex-Wife Tina’s Contributions To Destiny’s Child During Botched Interview

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mathew Knowles created an uncomfortable television moment when he questioned what work Tina contributed to Destiny’s Child’s success.

Mathew Knowles delivered an uncomfortable moment during his recent PIX 11 appearance when host Kendis Gibson praised his ex-wife Tina’s contributions to Destiny’s Child.

The music executive appeared on Gibson’s show Kandid with Kendis to promote his classical tribute concert tour, but the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Gibson told Mathew during the interview that both he and Tina deserved recognition for their hard work with the legendary group. The host specifically mentioned how Tina put in significant effort alongside Mathew in building the group’s success over the years.

“What work did she put in?” Mathew calmly asked Gibson about the compliment after the compliment about his former spouse.

The question left Gibson visibly surprised as he reminded Mathew about Tina’s well-documented role in the group’s early development.

Gibson quickly pointed out that Tina handled the hair styling and overall image creation for Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during their rise to fame.

Tina owned her own beauty salon before Destiny’s Child achieved mainstream success and became the architect behind their distinctive look.

She designed their costumes and styled their hair throughout their career because few established designers would work with the emerging group at the time.

“Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” Mathew acknowledged after Gibson’s reminder about Tina’s contributions.

Gibson attempted to smooth over the awkward exchange by suggesting it was “a joint effort” between the former couple.

The host then stood up and said, “We’ll stop now,” before asking if he had said something wrong during their conversation.

Mathew later told Page Six that Gibson arrived 15 minutes late for their scheduled interview. He claimed the host asked multiple questions about Tina, even though the interview was supposed to focus on his Destiny’s Child tribute concert tour.

“How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him,” Mathew explained about the interview’s conclusion.

The former manager said he politely ended the interview, shook Gibson’s hand and took a photograph before leaving the studio.

Mathew and Tina divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage, but continue to support each other’s professional endeavors. She appeared at his Houston book tour stop to show their “united front” and recently promoted his tribute concert on social media.

The Destiny’s Child tribute concert tour continues with its next stop scheduled for Nashville on March 27 at the National Museum of African American Art.