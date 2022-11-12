Mathew Knowles Reveals Shocking Fact About Destiny’s Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mathew Knowles revealed a little-known fact about the super group Destiny’s Child and why Solange was never in the group!

Mathew Knowles has revealed that he wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child.

In a recent Instagram post, the father of Solange and Beyoncé Knowles gushed over his younger daughter. The post revealed that when Beyoncé’s girl group Destiny’s Child officially formed in 1996, Mathew wanted Solange to join her sister.

“Many of you aren’t aware, but I personally wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child,” Mathew wrote. “That didn’t appeal to her. You would think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream to her, and she had every opportunity to seize the success that the group was experiencing – but she wanted to forge her very own path.”

Mathew recounted in the end, he “finally supported and encouraged her decision.”

He added, “I would love for all of you to take a page out of Solange’s book… Sometimes life brings us to a crossroads and makes us make a choice between the ‘obvious decision’ and the choice our heart knows deep within we should take.

“I would encourage you to not automatically discount the latter.”

Solange recently composed her first ballet score, which accompanied a production by the New York City Ballet.

Mathew concluded his post by writing, “The universe rewards bravery, and sometimes the less obvious choice is the one that will bring us the most happiness and success. The heart doesn’t lie!

“I am very proud of you Solange…not just for what you’ve accomplished, but for who you are!”