Maui Police Chief Faces Explosive Allegations Tied to Diddy Scandal

Maui’s Police Chief John Pelletier faces explosive allegations linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs in a scandal that has rocked the island and drawn intervention from the island’s mayor.

Pelletier is pushing back against serious accusations detailed in an amended federal lawsuit filed on March 7 in Northern California.

The bombshell complaint accuses Pelletier of conspiring with the Hip-Hop mogul to conceal an alleged gang rape incident dating back to 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Pelletier—then a captain with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department—allegedly posed as an officer from California’s Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department to help shield Combs from scrutiny.

The suit further claims Pelletier kept detailed records of Combs’ private locations used for illicit sex parties, labeling these properties as “safe houses.”

The allegations become even more troubling as the lawsuit asserts Pelletier refused medical assistance to a purported victim, instructing her to simply “go home” instead of receiving necessary care.

Additionally, the plaintiffs claim Pelletier forcibly took them at gunpoint to his residence, holding them captive and preventing access to legal counsel.

In response to the allegations, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has called for Pelletier to be placed on administrative leave pending a thorough outside investigation.

Pelletier Responds To Allegations

But the chief isn’t backing down quietly. “Let me be clear,” Pelletier said in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “The allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork. Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust.”

Pelletier, who took the helm of Maui’s police force in December 2021 following a 22-year tenure with Las Vegas Metro, added, “I firmly believe no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims.”

Currently, Sean “Diddy” Combs remains detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, facing federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking and facilitating prostitution.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Ashley Parham and Jane and John Doe also implicates NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Drew “Druski as alleged co-conspirators involved in Combs’ scandalous activities.