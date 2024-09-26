Mayor Eric Adams Indictment: Federal Public Corruption Charges Unsealed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a historic first, the New York City mayor has been indicted on charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on five federal charges, including bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Per the 57-page indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday morning (September 26), the allegations go back to 2014, when Adams was Brooklyn Borough President.

As the indictment explains, “For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.”

Allegations against Adams include seeking and accepting illegal “nominee” or “straw” contributions, which led to him defeating “federal laws that serve to prevent foreign influence on U.S. elections.” The indictment follows an extensive federal investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office in Manhattan that dove into his connection to Turkish officials/businessmen and campaign donations he received.

Despite encouragement from other prominent New York politicians to resign, Adams remains defiant.

“It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes,” Adams stated Wednesday evening (September 25). “If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target —and a target I became. For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth.”

Adams is a former NYPD captain and took office in January 2022, presenting himself as a fresh face for the Democratic Party. He vowed to be tough on local crime and restore the city after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams has several days to turn himself in and isn’t expected to appear in court this week. Adams’ residence, Gracie Mansion, was raided by federal authorities on Thursday morning. They reportedly spent three hours inside the home and retrieved his cell phone.

Adams’ attorney Alex Spiro called the search “an effort to create a spectacle” and insisted he would’ve “happily” turned his phone in. Spiro added, “He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”

Adams’ legal woes started in November 2023, when federal investigators targeted his chief campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, and executed a search warrant at her residence. They grew more serious earlier this month after top members of his staff at City Hall—including two deputy mayors, a senior adviser and the schools chancellor—were also hit with search warrants.

Adams isn’t required to vacate the office in the wake of the indictment, but if pressure to step down proves to be too overwhelming, the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would step in until a special election occurred.