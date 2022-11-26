NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Son Drops Raunchy Rap On Albanian Music Competition Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New York City’s First son auditioned with a song about twerking and shaking breasts.

The son of New York City’s second Black Mayor auditioned for “Kënga Magjike,” the Albanian version of “American Idol,” and people were shocked at his lyrics.

According to the New York Post, Eric Adam’s son, Jordan Coleman (whose rapper name is “Jayoo”), visited Tirana, Albania, to compete on Wednesday night’s show.

He took to the stage with two female backup dances and spit some of the raunchiest lyrics that the show had heard.

The 26-year-old spit a rap called “Itsy Bitsy,” dropping lyrics that say you “wanna twerk that ass and shake them t######. I support it s###, she gorgeous. Still she gotta stay committed. She would miss the life. If she gave it up, but won’t admit. Free admission taking trips and getting lit, until you gettin dizzy.”

The First Son rocked black sunglasses, a red and black patched jacket, and no t-shirt as he performed the three-minute song.

In September, Jayoo said on his Instagram, “I’m looking to be an international rap artist. This was a major step in that direction.”

This is not the first taste of the industry for Jayoo, who currently works for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in the film department. The Mayor has not commented on his offspring’s performance.