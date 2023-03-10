Mayor Eric Adams Unveils New Biggie Mural In Brooklyn

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mayor tweets about the impact the rapper made in life.

To commemorate the 26th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G. a new memorial was unveiled in Brooklyn on the block he grew up on.

Many New Yorkers, including Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials, gathered on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street to see the unveiling of the new mosaic memorial, according to PIX 11.

This block is now called “Christopher Wallace Way.”

The Mayor tweeted, “We lost the Notorious B.I.G 26 years ago today. He was so young and yet he already gave us so much. This powerful mural will forever pay tribute to Christopher Wallace, a homegrown Brooklyn legend. It was more than just a dream.”

An abstract art piece, Biggie’s face is all mirror and he is dressed in a signature Coogie sweater. The artist hoped to capture the community and reflect the environment that made the rapper who he was.

Ironically, while Biggie repped Bedstuy, he was actually from an area called Clinton Hills.

There is a twist to the story. Many say the NYC mayor appeared in the rapper’s “Juicy” video in this quick scene. While Adams has not confirmed the cameo, Jesse Drucker feels like he has the exclusive.

Has anyone noticed that an Eric Adams poster makes a cameo in the video for Biggie Smalls’ “Juicy”? (h/t: my son.) pic.twitter.com/xjDPU1LIIy — Jesse Drucker (@JesseDrucker) October 22, 2021

On Mar. 9, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G., whose birth name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot after leaving the Vibe party during the Soul Train weekend in Los Angeles.

While many documentaries have been made, no one has been arrested for his death.

Hip-Hop has never been the same.