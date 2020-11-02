Mayor Ras Baraka, Luke James and Producer Jerry Wonda Demand Change On “What We Want II”

(AllHipHop News)
“Art conveys ideas and drives intention. Everything I do is grounded in art and poetic expression. George Floyd’s death affected me first as a Black man and as a human being. The fight for our humanity is still not resolved in this country after centuries of struggle. We are still trying to make people see that we are in fact human beings, that we deserve to be afforded the same rights and privileges as other Americans and the right to live to grow and to express our being human unfettered without obstruction complication or murder. As a mayor, it has become even more complex. I am in charge of the police the agency that has been the wall of white supremacy, and in Newark, we are challenging that notion, reconstructing that idea, and re-imagining our department through, training, diverting funds, partnering with community-based anti-violence groups, trauma circles, and community roundtables.”
According to Jerry Wonda “What We Want” is not just an ordinary song. “It’s a reflection of our times. With all that’s going with the global economy, our communities, and Black Lives Matter, this song is a vital reminder of the wants, needs, and reality of the global community. It’s time, and if someone can hear this now and it will move them to vote, that’s great. Your vote is your voice. That’s what’s needed. We need to come together. It’s like what Ras Baraka said, Get Up.”
The video for “What We Want Part 2” was shot earlier this year on the steps of Newark’s historic City Hall.