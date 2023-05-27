MC Lyte’s “I Am Woman” Event Returning To Kennedy Center For Round II

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

MC Lyte hosted the inaugural “I Am Woman” event at the Kennedy Center in 2022 alongside Da Brat, Monie Love, Trina and more. Now, for a second consecutive year, “I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop” returns to the Kennedy Center on June 4. According to an Instagram post from MC Lyte, this year will include performances by Bahamadia, Rapsody, Kash Doll and Mama Solo.

“This event in my opinion exemplifies adequate usage of leverage in terms of supporting the diversity of female voices in our culture,” Bahamadia tells AllHipHop. “We need more of this.”

Bahamadia also shared in the excitement with an Instagram post of her own. The caption (shared by MC Lyte and the Kennedy Center) read: “Last year was truly an amazing show at the Kennedy Center! Surrounded by my Hip Hop Sisters, Da Brat, Remy, Whack, Yo-yo, Trina, Monie, Mama Sol, MuMu Fresh, the ladies were dynamic and brought the house to its feet!!! Round II 6.4.23 KENNEDY CENTER @kencenhiphop.

“After a highly successful inaugural year, hip hop icon and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member MC Lyte presents I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop for a second year featuring special guests Rapsody, Kash Doll, Bahamadia, Mama Sol and MC Lyte herself. Uplifting the creative contributions of women across generations, I Am Woman honors the genius, diversity and power of female emcees.”

MC Lyte’s first “I Am Woman” event took place last April with Da Brat, Trina, Remy Ma, Monie Love, Mumu Fresh, Yo Yo, Mama Sol, Tierra Whack, Ra Brown and DJ EQUE.

“It is necessary and overdue,” MC Lyte told WTOP News at the time. “I am so glad that the Kennedy Center, for their 50th anniversary, decided to choose me to help curate a wonderful night where we get to shower love and attention on those emcees who rarely get the spotlight. … I’m looking forward to it because I’ll be immersed in a night of live performance.”

This year’s celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, which officially falls on August 11. It’s one of many events paying homage to the culture. On August 11, KRS-One will host the opening of the 1520 Sedgwick Avenue exhibit in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop. But that’s only the beginning. Check out the Hip-Hop Alliance website for more information.