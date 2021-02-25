MC Lyte, Sheila E Headlining “Women in the Mix” Event For International Women’s Day

(AllHipHop News)
Rap pioneer MC Lyte, Pop veteran Cyndi Lauper, and percussionist Sheila E are set to mark International Women’s Day (March 8th) by rocking the “Women in the Mix” event.
Recording Academy officials have unveiled the line-up for the female empowerment gig, which will celebrate the contributions of female artists, producers, engineers, and executives in a bid to “close gender gaps on and offstage”.
Also featured in the Grammy Week virtual show will be singer Ingrid Andress, Nova Wav production duo Denisia ‘Blu June’ Andrews and Brittany ‘Chi’ Coney, TV personality Rocsi Diaz, and Time’s Up CEO and president Tina Tchen.
“Women in the Mix” will take place at 5 pm PT on March 8th at https://www.grammy.com/.
The 2021 Grammy Awards are set to be staged on March 14th.