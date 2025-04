Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s getting to be that time of year again, when Hip-Hop purists gather for the annual MC Sha-Rock Day. On Sunday (April 13), Grandmaster Caz shared an Instagram video plugging the upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place June 7 at Gun Hill Park on Magenta Street in the Bronx from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Caz was all smiles as he talked about the “luminary icon” known as MC Sha-Rock. The celebration, named in her honor, recognizes her contributions to Hip-Hop and the broader cultural impact of women in the genre.

It’s highlighted by concerts, awards ceremonies and other community events. Previously, her hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, recognized her with a Living Legends Award and declared May 17 Sha-Rock Day. Similarly, in New York City, the MC Sha-Rock Day Presents: Woman in Hip Hop Festival celebrates her legacy with live performances and panel discussions aimed at empowering women in Hip-Hop.

MC Sha-Rock is widely regarded as the first female MC in Hip-Hop history. Known as the “Mother of the Mic,” she grew up in the South Bronx as Hip-Hop was just beginning to crawl. Beginning as a B-girl, she transitioned to emceeing and became a member of the Funky 4 + 1, one of the earliest Hip-Hop groups to gain national attention.

The group made history in 1981 by being the first rap act to perform on Saturday Night Live. Sha-Rock’s innovative style and cadence influenced future Hip-Hop legends like MC Lyte and Run-DMC, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in a male-dominated genre.

Sha-Rock’s influence extends beyond her music career. She has been an advocate for preserving Hip-Hop’s history and promoting its cultural values. Through initiatives like co-founding the Universal Federation for the Preservation of Hip Hop Culture, she has worked to ensure that Hip-Hop’s roots are remembered and respected. Her legacy is celebrated not only through events like MC Sha-Rock Day but also by contemporary artists who continue to cite her as an inspiration,