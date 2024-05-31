MC Sha-Rock Day: Women In Hip-Hop Festival To Be Hosted By Roxanne Shanté On June 1

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MC Sha-Rock is back with her special day, but this time she’s also celebrating all women in Hip-Hop with host Roxanne Shante.

MC Sha-Rock, known internationally as the first female of Hip-Hop, has announced her sixth annual . The event will go down Saturday (June 1) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gunhill Playground in The Bronx, New York.

Sha-Rock was a member of the Funky 4 + 1 and the sole female MC of the group. In 1981, they became the first Hip-Hop group to appear on national television after Blondie’s Debbie Harry invited the group to perform on “Saturday Night Live.” Sha-Rock is affectionately referred to as the “Mother of the Mic.”

The event is hosted by the another legend, Roxanne Shanté, and celebrates women in Hip-Hop. Of course the first female MC of Hip-Hop culture, MC Sha-Rock, will be in attendance. Rumor has it, numerous other pioneers and classic artists will be present.

Music will be provided by the Mighty Mighty Sasquatch.

The festivities continue on Sunday (June 2), with a Women’s Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shaking Crab, located at 2179 White Plains Road.

Last year’s event featured City Councilman Andy King and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, who announced that MC Sha-Rock Day will be officially celebrated across all of New York’s boroughs on the first Saturday of June each year.