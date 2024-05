Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to the Juice Crew O.G., he received a check out of the blue for the sample of “The Bridge” found on the duo’s new single, “Wise Up.”

MC Shan has a reputation for posting inflammatory Instagram content, but Wednesday (May 22) proved to be a different story. The Juice Crew O.G. was in a particularly good mood as he praised Common and Pete Rock for their recent professionalism. According to Shan, he received a check out of the blue for the sample of “The Bridge” found on Common and Pete Rock’s new single, “Wise Up.”

As he explained in part, “Let me show you how enjoyable it is to do Hip-Hop business with men of respect. You think they asked me about that Common and Pete Rock thing? No they didn’t. They set the paperwork straight, so when it did come around, ‘Shan you straight.’ I ain’t even worried about that paperwork. Marley [Marl] is getting the paperwork.

“When you deal with this Hip-Hop business and you deal with gentlemen of respect, you don’t have to look for your money. Pete Rock and Common know where to send that s###. They already took care of it […] This Hip-Hop game ain’t all f##### up. We still have honorable men in this f###### game to do business with […] Pete Rock and Common are not f##### up. We gonna give that n-gga a check by surprise.”

MC Shan added in the caption, “NOT EVERYBODY IN THE INDUSTRY ARE SLIME BAGS … @realpeterock & @common MEN OF RESPECT IN THIS GAME …. LOVE YOU BOTH FOR PUTTIN FOOD ON MY TABLE …

YOUR NEPHEWS AND NIECES GONNA LOVE YALL THIS SUMMER YALL JUST ADDED 3MORE BEACHES TO UOR SUMMER PLANS …LOLOLOL.”

Common and Pete Rock dropped “Wise Up” earlier this week. As suggested, the track includes a sample of the 1986 Hip-Hop classic “The Bridge.”

The song was instrumental in launching the career of Boogie Down Productions. KRS-One and crew took exception to the idea that the genre started in Queens (even though Shan doesn’t quite make that claim here) and responded with “South Bronx,” the first in a series of diss tracks between The Bronx and Queens.

As for “Wise Up,” the track serves as the inaugural single from Pete Rock and Common’s forthcoming joint album, The Auditorium. It was accompanied by a video directed by Marleaux Desiré. Check it out below.