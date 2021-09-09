McDonald’s And Burger King In Fast Food Rap War

Burger King is getting into the hip-hop game with new deals and new meals from Nelly and TikTok influencer Lil Huddy

Taco Bell has Lil Nas X and McDonald’s has Travis Scott and Saweetie.

Next up is Burger King, hoping to not be left too far behind with new deals in collaboration with rappers Nelly and Lil Huddy.

The celebrity endorsed meal combos will be called, “Keep It Real Meals.”

However, instead of using their celebrity monikers, each artist will don their legal name to introduce their respective combo deals.

St. Louis’ native Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., will have a deal that includes the following items: a Whopper topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and ketchup, a small fry, and a small Sprite.

For Lil Huddy, who got his fame from TikTok and dons the birth name of Chase Hudson, the following items will be in his combo meal: a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King with cheese, four-piece mozzarella sticks, and a 16-ounce chocolate shake.

But why are they getting into the game now?

The fast-food chain is changing how they make the food, looking to be more health-conscious.

Burger King is removing 120 artificial substances from their menu from all of their franchises. The Burger King North America’s chief marketing officer, Ellie Doty, shared in a statement, “By eliminating these 120 components from our menu, we provide diners with a simple option: excellent meals produced with high-quality ingredients.”

“We’re convinced that our continued dedication to real food will not only give guests with the meals they want, but will also establish a benchmark for the industry as a whole,” she added.

Starting on Sunday, September 12, the meals will be offered at participating Burger King restaurants.