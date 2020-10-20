Meek Mill Announces He’s Dropping A New Album In 2020

(AllHipHop News)
Many Hip Hop followers view Meek Mill’s 2018 studio LP, Championships, as a comeback project. The Philadelphia representative received positive feedback for the album and secured his second #1 on the Billboard 200 chart after 2017’s Wins & Losses was met with mixed reviews and peaked at #3.
It looks like Meek is close to letting loose his next collection of tunes. During an #AskMeek session on Twitter, a user questioned the Dreamchasers leader about when he plans to drop his follow-up to Championships. Meek replied, “This year lol.”
People also asked Meek for his thoughts and opinions about other topics like what is the hottest song right now (“To me I think ‘the voice’ from Durk!”) and whether he will make a sequel to the Charm City Kings movie set in Philly this time (“Good idea??? Idk if it’s a [part] 2 yet!”).
When someone inquired about which presidential candidate Meek is backing in this year’s election, the 33-year-old entertainer did not mention Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump. He just replied with multiple grimacing face, eyes, folded hands, and hugging face emojis. Earlier this year, Meek used a Trump soundbite on his song “Otherside of America.”
