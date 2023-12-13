Meek Mill Called Out Over Drake Beef After Claiming All Rappers “Give Each Other Lines”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media users reminded Meek Mill of his Drake “ghostwriter” beef after he confessed to exchanging lyrics with Young Thug and YFN Lucci.

Meek Mill has raised eyebrows after commenting about the legitimacy of prosecutors using Young Thug and YFN Lucci’s lyrics as evidence in their ongoing trials.

While it’s not the first time he’s spoken against the practice, this time, the Philly rapper got social media talking for another reason. According to Meek Mill, it should be legally “impossible” to use rappers’ lyrics against them because somebody else could have written them.

“It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics,” he wrote on X Tuesday (December 12). “Because in the studio we all give eachother lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio.’

Furthermore, Meek Mill cast doubt on the reliability of bringing Thugger and Lucci’s lyrics into the courtroom because he’s actually exchanged lines with them.

“I have done it with both of them,” he added. They both gave me lyrics b4… we all do this!”

However, his followers were quick to point out that Meek Mill called out Drake for using a ghostwriter in 2015, sparking their highly publicized feud.

“This is hip-hop/You ain’t write it, don’t record it,” Meek rapped on his Drake diss, “All The Way Up Remix.”

“lol you’ll accused Drake for using a ghostwriter,” one person responded. “Wait..but you threw a fit about this when drake did it?” added another.

Somebody else shared a screenshot of Meek Mill calling Drake for not penning his lyrics.

“Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!” Meek Mill tweeted back in 2015. “The whole game know forreal they scared to tell the truth! I can’t wait tok these guys and sit back and act like they don’t know!”