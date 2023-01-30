Meek Mill Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Heading To Super Bowl With “Hit Em Up” Freestyle  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Dreams and Nightmares” rang out over the city of Philadelphia Sunday while Meek Mill celebrated the Eagles win over the 49ers.

An ecstatic Meek Mill is celebrating after his beloved Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the N.F.C. championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Meek took in Sunday night’s (Jan. 29) game from the Eagles suite, hobnobbing with the likes of Lil Baby, James Harden, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin. Fellow Philly Native Lil Uzi Vert escorted the Eagles out onto Lincoln Financial Field and to eventual victory.

As the clock turned to zero and the green confetti rained down over the stadium, the speakers blared out Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” which has become an anthem for the city of Philadelphia.

After the Eagles earned their win and a trip to Glendale, Arizona for their fourth Super Bowl, Meek Mill dropped a few bars over Tupac’s “Hit Em UP,” flipping the lyrics and encouraging other Eagles fans to do the same.

“Dreams and Nightmares” blasted across the city, and Meek was so eager to perform it in the city he offered to put on a free show.

“I will host a free party tonight and perform intro,” he tweeted before adding, “somebody open a club.”

I will host a free party tonight and perform intro lol somebody open a club up — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Eagles for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII, their third in four years, after a thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2023 Super Bowl kickoffs at 6:30 P.M. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.