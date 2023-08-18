Meek Mill Calls Out “Culture Vulture” Labels, Claims Sole Ownership Of His Masters And Publishing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill called for others to stand up against labels he claims are profiting from Black “murder and poverty” without giving back.

Meek Mill is continuing his war against the labels, accusing “culture vulture” record labels of scamming artists and taking their money.

In a post on Threads, Instagram’s sister app, the Philly rapper claimed he can’t be duped as he owns 100 percent of his masters and publishing. However, he won’t stop calling out the major labels. He claimed labels profit from Black “murder and poverty” without contributing to the community.

“F### these labels they operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date!” Meek Mill declared. He also lashed out at lawyers who he says make young artists sign contracts they don’t understand, comparing it to “stealing.”

“IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N##### IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING,” he questioned. “yes I own 100% of my masters and pub as we speak! We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it.”

However, he called for others to take a stand. According to Meek Mill, he is willing to lose his life and his freedom for his principles. “IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP… I’ll die for this or go to jail but take from me shiddddd,” he added. “This is for all culture vultures eating off black murder and poverty with out giving back and taking advantage! Til my last [breath]!” Read his post in full below.