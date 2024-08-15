Meek Mill Clarifies Remarks After Apparent Donald Trump Endorsement 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill fired off a string of confusing tweets, sharing his thoughts about Donald Trump and wanting to interview Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday (August 14), the Philly rapper took to X (Twitter) to praise Trump for his reaction to the assassination attempt, among other things. He recalled learning “every detail” about Stormy Daniels while he was in jail, although it was unclear what took from it.

“That was when I learned the art of programming,” he began. “My X has turned back to trump life again … i never did a history check on trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing!”

When I was locked up tv programming taught me every detail about “stormy Daniels’” that was when I learned the art of programming …. My X has turned back to trump life again … i never did a history check on trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

Meek Mill On Donald Trump Running For Office Despite Facing Indictments

Moving on to the recent assassination attempt, Meek Mill was impressed that Donald Trump stood his ground. He even praised the 34-time convicted felon for running for office despite facing multiple criminal indictments.

“He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out,” he added. “Got hit in the head nobody ran ….hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted still running for president! Who is this guy trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts!”

He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran ….hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted still running for president! Who is this guy trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

While Trump supporters flooded the replies, believing the rapper had gone full MAGA, he swiftly clarified his remarks.

“I’m not endorsing anybody,” he replied. “I know nothing about politics …he was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental s### … all I see on phones and tvs is trump , it’s like tf is this guy.”

I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics …he was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental s### … all I see on phones and tvs is trump , it’s like tf is this guy 🤔 https://t.co/Jm9K6HyRIC — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

However, the prison reform advocate would like a sit down with Kamala Harris. Despite multiple articles and news pieces about the Vice President, Meek knows little about Harris.

“All I hear is rumors of her, he wrote. “I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!”