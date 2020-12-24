Meek Mill Delivers Toys, Clothing, Electronics & More To Philadelphia Families

(AllHipHop News)
Meek Mill and the DreamChasers are giving back to families that have been affected by the criminal justice system. Thirty-five families in Philadelphia were gifted items this holiday season.
The rap star teamed with REFORM Alliance, PUMA, GoPuff, and DocuVault to have trucks deliver MacBook Air laptops, iPads, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, baby clothes, Xbox Series X gaming consoles, gift cards, and toys for the children.
As the deliveries arrived at the homes of the recipients in a COVID-compliant manner, Meek personally FaceTimed some of the families to learn more about their stories and offer words of encouragement.
“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” said Meek.
The Reform Alliance Co-Chair added, “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”
In addition, Meek made a separate $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas. The volunteer organization aims to equip families in need with supplies to enjoy the holidays.
The $30K contribution helped purchase presents for 30 families in North Philadelphia. Students from Meek’s old school, James G. Blaine Elementary School, as well as William D. Kelley School and Paul Robeson High School, were the recipients.