Meek Mill Feels He Doesn’t Get The Credit He Deserves As An Artist

The Philly rapper says weed helped unlock the real art side for his new album.

Meek Mill returned today (September 1) with his new album Expensive Pain. The Dreamchasers leader recruited Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, and Vory for the project.

While Expensive Pain is Meek Mill’s fifth studio LP, it appears the Philadelphia native still feels like he is not properly recognized for his artistry as a musician. Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Meek about his new album and more for New Music Daily.

“Personally, and it’s up for the fans to have an opinion, and that’s what keeps me going, I don’t feel like I get the credit that I deserve as far as the artists,” said Meek Mill. “I come from the 2012 era. If you go check the [2011 XXL Freshman Class cover], shout out to Vanessa, I’m on the cover. It’s me, YG, it’s Kendrick [Lamar], it’s Mac Miller, rest in peace, Fred Godson.”

The 34-year-old rapper continued, “But all them guys, I respect them highly, and a lot of them guys lasted in the game. I’m one of them guys that’s still here in 2021. I’m about to put on at a talented level, not a marketed level. I want to go straight to the fans.”

Expensive Pain arrives three years after the Grammy-nominated Championships LP. Meek Mill’s discography also includes 2012’s Dreams and Nightmares, 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, and 2017’s Wins & Losses.

Championships debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 229,000 first-week units. Dreams Worth More Than Money also hit #1. His catalog contains numerous mixtapes as well.

“This season right here, if I could tell you the truth, I never really was smoking weed my whole life because I was on probation. When I used to be 18, I was a young kid caught up in a trap house in the basement, smoking weed, writing my raps,” Meek Mill told Zane Lowe. “That’s the real spirit of Meek Mill when I really took rap serious.”

He added, “Now I’m back in the studio smoking freely. I’m not on probation. It unlocked the real art side of me, really new flows, new melodies, being more vulnerable, more personal. I think the people going to be able to identify when they hear this album. I got a lot of energy but I’m not screaming on a lot of records. You can hear me more clear because I’m expressing myself.”

In addition, Meek Mill also announced a special “Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends” album playback concert for October 23 at Madison Square Garden. He will perform Expensive Pain in its entirety and bring out several special guests.