Meek Mill Joins Anti-Semitism Activists In Poland To Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Robert Kraft organized the trip and invited the rapper to learn more about the Jewish community’s history and Holocaust.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has taken a stand against anti-Semitism and has gone overseas to support his Jewish brothers and sisters.

The chart-topper joined Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the Patriots football team, to participate in the 35th International March of the Living, and to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, according to Page Six.

Kraft has pulled together a delegation to attend the march, representing his Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism. While there, members learned about the history of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“I love this country, and we’re at a danger point, I’m sorry to say,” Kraft said when asked about the founding of his organization. “I’ve never seen the hatred and bigotry that’s going on. This is the United States of America. And it’s something that really bothers me. So hopefully we’re going to do something about it.”

His foundation has been supported by other celebrities in the past, including the likes of NFL icon Tom Brady, Rock & Roller Jon Bon Jovi, and the former boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

AllHipHop.com reported in October, after Kanye West made headlines with anti-Semitic comments, ran a series of “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” ads during NFL games.

Kraft sponsored a 30-second clip under The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) name saying in simple white letters against a black background, “Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish. Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today.”

It continued, “We must hear you tomorrow. There are less than 8 million Jewish people in this country. Fewer than are watching this game. They need you to add your voice. #StandUptoJewishHate.”

The “Dreams and Nightmares” artist has previously worked with Kraft. The 81-year-old has lent his support to criminal justice reform through his Reform Alliance initiative.

One person close to the two said the former street battle rapper, who has received support from so many people in different communities, asked his uber-rich friend “how he could do more to help others.”

Kraft’s answer was simple but profound.

“Be a leader in many areas and build bridges” between people.