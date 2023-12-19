Meek Mill Clowns Mark Zuckerberg Over Secret Underground Bunker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The billionaire’s 1,400-acre Hawaiian property has a lot of people talking.

Is Mark Zuckerberg preparing to leave the world behind? The Facebook founder is reportedly constructing a $100 million compound in Hawaii. Meek Mill had some thoughts on the alleged secret project.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Ko’olau Ranch on the Kauai island will purportedly contain an underground bunker and private energy sources. The billionaire technology mogul also supposedly had treehouses, rope bridges, and tunnels built on the site.

Meek Mill shared his opinion on the Meta CEO’s possible doomsday preparations. The Hip-Hop recording artist made fun of the so-called Zuckerbunker.

“If you can’t smell something coming you a d####### lol,” Meek tweeted on Monday (December 18). A large number of other Twitter (X) users seemed to agree with the rapper’s take. His post collected over 10,000 likes on the platform.

If you can’t smell something coming you a d####### lol https://t.co/lEo4r8Iaac — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 19, 2023

If society does collapse soon, Meek Mill may have hindered his chance of surviving with the Zuckerberg family on their 1,400-acre property in Hawaii. However, a spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, downplayed the rumors that a potential apocalypse is the reason for their Ko’olau Ranch.

“When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes,” the statement to People read. “Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation.”

Zuckerberg’s representative also insisted the former Harvard University student partnered with wildlife conservation experts in Kauai to protect native birds. The Ko’olau Ranch revelations come as Netflix’s Leave The World Behind movie recently generated a lot of conversation about the über-wealthy supposedly getting ready for Armageddon.