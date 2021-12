Meek Mill has put together a massive Christmas giveaway for the kids and those in need, in his hometown of Philadelphia! Read more!

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is donating half a million dollars to families in need this holiday season. Families in the City of Brotherly Love will be blessed by the artist’s generous donation of toys and electronics.

Meek dropped the news about the event on Instagram last week.

He captioned, “Really doing something big for the city ✨✨✨✨ ✨ computers, bikes and more for the kids Dec. 19th. location coming soon”

TMZ reports that Meek Mill will be teaming up with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sixers partner Michael Rubin, and Roc Nation. The outlet reports that the group plans to take over the Philadelphia Convention Center and will transform the place into a one-stop Christmas goodie shop with a donation of $500,000.

Some of the items he will be giving out are tech items like laptops and tablets. He plans to offer video game gift cards. But the “Expensive Pain” artist will also give out toys like bikes, dolls, and other things that will be sure to bring smiles across the faces of thousands of kids.

Set for this upcoming Sunday, this day of festivity promises to be a day that these little “young jawns” and “young bouls” will likely forget. Rumors suggest that Meek might pop out to see folk who come out.

The chart-topper also donated $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas.

According to their website, Twelve Days of Christmas, Incorporated(TDOC) was founded in 1990 in Houston, Texas.

The nonprofit has more than 200 members who serve in eight chapters in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Philadelphia Chapter of TDOC was chartered in October 2020 and is led by its president, Stephanie Mays Boyd.